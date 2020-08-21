New Delhi: The Centre may consider the demands of the students for the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams 2020, scheduled to be held in September. A News18 report said top government officials will make a final decision on this issue after August 25. Also Read - NEET 2020: Admit Cards to be Issued 'Shortly', Says NTA; Test Centres Allotted to Candidates

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6. NEET will be held on September 13. JEE (Advanced), which is an entrance examination for IITs, will be held on September 27. The Supreme Court had already dismissed a plea by the students and said the exams will not be postponed as not everything can stop because of COVID-19. Students will lose a year if the exams, which were originally scheduled to be held in April, get postponed again.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has written to the Prime Minister urging him to intervene and postpone the exams. Even in cities like Mumbai, he has written, there is no public transport. Students coming to the city from faraway places will face difficulties. The Supreme Court verdict, Swamy wrote, is not a binding upon the government as it is a policy decision. If the exams are held after Diwali, students will not lose a year, the MP wrote.

Many state-level examinations have been held during the lockdown, but this is the first time that these major national-level examinations are going to be held during the ongoing pandemic. The National Testing Agency, which will be conducting NEET and JEE (main), has issued a detailed SOP for candidates and the examination centres.

After the Supreme Court refused to postpone the examinations, a 19-year-old from Coimbatore committed suicide out of depression, it was reported.