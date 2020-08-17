New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petition seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Also Read - UGC Final year Examination Hearing: If Educational Institutions Are Closed, Why Hold Exams? Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Supreme Court

” There is no ground to interfere with policy decision. The postponement of the NEET/JEE will put the career of students in peril”, said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt For His Tweets, Rules Supreme Court; Sentencing on August 20

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the plea filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of 11 students from 11 states across the country, has sought quashing of July 3 notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) April 2020 and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams in September.