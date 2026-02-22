JEE Success Story: 98.6% in Class 10, 97.6% in Class 12, cracked JEE Main, scored 355 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced; who is this topper? His exam strategy was...

Home

Meet JEE topper who scored 98.6% in Class 10, 97.6% in Class 12, cracked JEE Main, scored 355 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced. Read his success story.

The JEE Advanced examination is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam to get admission to various undergraduate programs across IITs. Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, integrated master’s, or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2026 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Lakhs of students appear for the exam; however, only a few aspirants are able to clear the examination.

Meanwhile, Ved Lahoti obtained 355 marks out of 360 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2024. Hailing from the Delhi Zone, Ved Lahoti created history by scoring 355 marks. Lahoti came from a simple family.

What was his exam strategy?

As far as his educational qualifications are concerned, Lahoti studied at DAV Public School, Pritampura. In his Class 12th exam, he obtained 97.6 per cent marks. Meanwhile, in Class 10th, his score was 98.6 per cent. In addition, he scored 295 marks out of 300 in JEE Main 2024, thus obtaining an All India Rank (AIR) 119. Not to forget, Lahoti secured a second rank in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in Class 5 and Class 6. He won a gold medal at the International Junior Science Olympiad in Class 8. As per Allen’s press release, Lahoti made a record by securing the highest marks in 64 years.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Lahoti had mentioned his exam preparation strategy. “I devoted three to four hours for self-study daily and scored 332-340 in routine tests regularly. So, I was confident,” he stated. He even avoided social media during his preparation in Kota.

