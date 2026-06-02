JEE Success Story: Meet Jatin Chahar, who battled jaundice twice and typhoid once, secures AIR 3 – know his success mantra

Despite suffering from jaundice twice and typhoid during his JEE preparation, Jatin Chahar secured a place among India's top three rankers.

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JEE Success Story: Meet Jatin Chahar, who battled jaundice twice and typhoid once, secures AIR 3 - know his success mantra

JEE Success Story: ‘You have to dream before your dreams can come true.’ – this famous quote by APJ Abdul Kalam clearly defines Jatin Chahar’s journey. He cleared one of the toughest exams in India – the JEE – with AIR 3. Jatin, who hails from Rajasthan, battled jaundice twice and typhoid during his exam preparation, yet he was able to crack the exam and secure a place among India’s top three rankers. Let’s know more about Jatin Chahar.

Who Is Jatin Chahar?

Jatin hails from a small village – Goth, which is located in Jhunjhunu district. He secured an All India Rank 3 with 319 out of 360 marks. This makes him the highest-scoring candidate of state this year. He faced several major hurdles during his exam preparation but he battled all odds and cracked the JEE.

Multiple Hospital Visits

During his JEE preparation, Jatin suffered jaundice twice and typhoid once. He was continuously visiting hospital for nearly two months, with studies taking a hit along the way.

“The faith my parents, teachers and family placed in me helped sustain my confidence during every difficult phase,” Jatin said.

“If your goal is clear and you work hard consistently, any challenge can be overcome.”

The Small Targets, Big Results Strategy

According to Jatin, success is rarely the result of a single extraordinary day.

“Success isn’t achieved by a single day of hard work. It is the daily small efforts that lead to great results,” he said.

The JEE topper aimed for concept clarity, revision and test analysis.

“I never focused on marks. My goal was to identify weaknesses and improve them,” he said.

“I always kept my goal right in front of me. While studying, I kept my mobile phone away and worked by breaking down my time into smaller, manageable targets. This helped me maintain my focus,” he said.

Revised Topics, Analysed Mistakes Everyday

He used to revise topics and analise mistakes every day and spent about seven to eight hours on self-study.

No Instagram, Facebook

Unlike other students, Jatin alienated himself from Instagram, Facebook and X.

“I made very minimal use of mobile phones and do not have any social media accounts. If I needed to speak with a teacher, I would use my mother’s phone,” he said.

Never Compromised On Sleep

Jatin said that he refused to compromise on sleep.

“I never compromised on sleep and ensured I got about seven hours of rest, as a healthy body and mind are essential for effective preparation.”

For several JEE aspirants, Jatin’s story is an inspiration, which also offers a simple lesson that – consistency beats intensity.