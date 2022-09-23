JEE Advanced 2021 Latest Update: Referring to a one-time relaxation given to 2020 candidates (by allowing them a third attempt) in the JEE Advanced 2022 exam, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 candidates are demanding a compensatory (extra) chance in JEE Advanced 2023 exam. At present, 2021 candidates are not qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 as they were unable to appear for the exam this year due to Covid-19 pandemic despite being eligible. The JEE aspirants have also submitted a representation to the concerned authorities regarding the issue to intensify their demand.Also Read - JEE Advanced Result 2022: Bihar Boy Abhijeet Anand Tops IIT-Guwahati Zone, Reveals Key Preparation Strategy

“As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2023, 12th Board Graduates of the year 2021 are not eligible to appear for the esteemed examination as per CRITERION 03 and CRITERION 04. It is our most humbled request that the eligibility criteria is put under review and thus reconsidered so that we students get an extra third attempt for JEE advanced”, the letter read.

ELIGIBLE STUDENTS MISSED EXAM DUE TO LOCKDOWN, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Furthermore, the students argued that they couldn’t appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam due to travel restrictions. “2021 was a fatal year for the whole country. There were lockdowns, travel restrictions, while some places did not feel the brunt of the pandemic during this time, many others in South India and North East India were under severe regulations. The third wave of COVID-19 lasted till February, 2022, till which many aspirants faced difficulties. This led to many number of students to miss their JEE Advanced Examination despite being qualified and registering for the same”, the letter read.

