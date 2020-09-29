JEECUP Result 2020: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) results 2020 on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website jeecup.nic.in.

Those who passed the exams will now have to appear for counselling rounds, which is expected to begin from September 30, 2020.

The exams were conducted from September 12-15, 2020.

Follow these steps to check JEECUP Result 2020:

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in.

Click on the activated link for Results of JEECUP 2020

Candidates ould be redirected to a new window

Submit your credentials — roll number, booklet number

Your results will be displayed on your screen

Direct Link Group A Direct link Group B Direct Link E1, E2 Pharmacy

Download and take a print out for future reference