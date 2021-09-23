JEECUP 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) third counselling list for seat allotment will be released on Thursday. As per the issued schedule, the counselling session is scheduled to commence from Thursday(Sep 23) although the timing has not been confirmed. The candidates will have the opportunity to check the third list on the official website of JEECUP once the list gets uploaded.Also Read - AMU Answer Key Released For UG Courses at amucontrollerexams.com, Check Steps To Download

While the first counselling session began on September 14 for the candidates. Later, a new list was issued on Sept 18 which gave the students the chance to freeze their seats in the desired colleges for admission. A total of 1.7 lakh candidates had qualified for the exam. Based on the secured ranks, candidates are allotted admission in several polytechnic courses.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Counselling 2021: Steps to check the third list

Visit the official website of JEECUP jeecup.nic.in

Click on the Seat allotment result of Counselling 2021 for Round 3 option. The option will be only available once the list is published on the site.

By clicking on it, you will be directed to a new page. Enter the candidate’s required credentials.

Type your correct roll number, password, security pin, and click on the login button.

Once you login in, you will see a new webpage with the third round list.

Download and save the list for the admission process and for future use.

Every candidate will be given a time period of three days to freeze, secure their seat and complete their admission process. The time period will end on September 26. Candidates, who wish to withdraw their already booked seat can do by the latest September 26. Only three lists will be issued by the authorities. However, the additional list may only release if there are vacant seats.