JEECUP Exam 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Thursday announced the exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. As per updates, the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) will be held between June 15 and June 20, 2021. The Council also updated that some papers of UPJEE will be held on online mode, a few others will be conducted offline as well.

Every year, the UPJEE is being held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list of the candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks secured in the entrance examination and allotment to the courses in the affiliated institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2021-22.

JEECUP Exam 2021: Here’s How to Apply

Step 1: Go to jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Register with names and contact details

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

Step 5: Submit

Candidates must note that while applying, the name of the candidate, his/her parents name and Date of birth in the application form must exactly be the same as registered in Class 10/ equivalent Examination.

Once the admit card is released, they will know that the details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned there. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only.