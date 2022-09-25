JEECUP Counselling Round 4 Begins Today: The Round 4 of The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling has begun from today, September 25. Candidates can submit their application form by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in . The applicants in the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam as well as the candidates who were not allotted a seat in the previous 3 rounds of counselling can register for Round 4 of the JEECUP Counselling. When applying for UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling, candidates have to log in with their application number and password. They will have to fill in the application form, pay the necessary registration fee, fill out the choices as well as select the locking option.

Candidates who have not been given a seat for UP Polytechnic so far, need not worry as they can register for the counselling process again. This year, the JEECUP Counselling will take place for a total of eight rounds.

JEECUP COUNSELLING SCHEDULE (ROUND 4):

Round 4 new registration of qualified/Not qualified , Other State candidates and not admitted candidates up to 3rd round and Payment of Registration Fee: 25 and 26 September

, Other State candidates and not admitted candidates up to 3rd round and Payment of Registration Fee: 25 and 26 September Round 4 Choice filling and Locking by all candidates (It is compulsory for all candidates to fill choices): 25 and 26 September

by all candidates (It is compulsory for all candidates to fill choices): 25 and 26 September Round 4 of seat allotment : 27 September

: 27 September Round 4 fee deposition by the candidate through their Login (online): 28 to 30 September

The JEECUP 2022 counselling round 3 registration closed on 18 September. The Round 5 registration process will begin on 28 September. Through UP-Polytechnic Counselling 2022, the council will help candidates who are seeking admission to several programmes offered by polytechnic institutions in the state.

The JEECUP results were declared on 19 July 2022. The JEECUP 2022 round 4 registration process will end on September 26. The round 4 of seat allotment result will be released on September 27. The 4th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will held from September 28 till September 30 till 5pm.

JEECUP COUNSELLING 2022 ROUND 4: HOW TO REGISTER