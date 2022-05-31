JEECUP Exam 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will conduct the JEECUP exam from June 27 to 30, 2022. As per the official notification, the Council will release the JEECUP 2022 admit card on June 20, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 5636 Apprentices Posts | Details Here

"Online CBT Based Examinations of JEECUP(Polytechnic)-2022 will be held between 27 June to 30 June 2022. Admit Card for the same can be downloaded from June 20 onwards," reads the official website.

JEECUP Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEECUP 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password.

Your JEECUP Admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is the JEECUP exam held?

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.