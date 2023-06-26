Home

JEECUP 2023 Correction Window to Close Tomorrow, Check details at jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2023 correction window last date: The final date for modifying your Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) application is quickly approaching, with June 27 being the deadline.

The JEECUP 2023 correction window last date is June 27.

The deadline for making modifications to your Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) application is approaching, with June 27 being the final date. Candidates have the opportunity to edit their application details for the exam through the official website – jeecup.nic.in. As tomorrow marks the closure of the correction window for JEECUP 2023, candidates who have submitted their applications but need to make modifications or rectify any error in their details have one final chance to do so. It is crucial to utilise this period wisely to ensure that the application accurately reflects the candidate’s information. The announcement regarding the examination date for UPJEECUP 2023 is anticipated to be made soon.

Overview of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE)

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) is a state-level exam designed for individuals aspiring to secure admission into both government and private polytechnic colleges within Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to review the notification for information on eligibility criteria and other relevant details.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are obligated to submit a fee of Rs 300 per application, while candidates from the SC/ST category are subject to a fee of Rs 200 per application.

Here are the steps to apply for JEECUP 2023:

Access the official website at jeecup.nic.in.

Navigate to the homepage and select the option “Correction in Application for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Enter your registration details into the provided fields

Review the application form, make any necessary corrections, and proceed to pay the fee.

Submit the form and generate a printout for future reference

Importance of Verifying Application Details after Correction Window Closure

After the closure of the correction window, candidates are advised to re-verify their application details to ensure accuracy. It is crucial to stay updated with further announcements from JEECUP regarding the release of the admit card, examination dates, and other important information

Candidates should regularly check the official website and their registered email addresses for any updates.

