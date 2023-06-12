Home

Education

JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to June 10

JEECUP 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to June 10

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has extended the registration deadline for JEECUP 2023. The last date to apply is now June 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online at the JEECUP website.

The last date for the online application for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) has been postponed once again. The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) stepped in with the decision to postpone the application date to June 15. Candidates who wish to register themselves can directly visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in and apply till June 15. However, it is better advised to fill up the application before the last date to avoid any last-minute errors.

“Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-06-2023,” notified the official website.

You may like to read

UPJEE is a state-level examination that serves as a gateway for those seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of the state. For other details about eligibility criteria, the selection process and exam-related queries, candidates can go through the official notification at cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s325db67c5657914454081c6a18e93d6dd/uploads/2023/03/2023030450.pdf.

It is mandatory to highlight that the candidates seeking admission to colleges will be required to pay the fee while submitting their applications. Those from the General/OBC category will need to pay the fee of ₹300 while the amount is ₹200 for SC/ST category candidates.

Soon after the UP Polytechnic exam registration process ends, the JEECUP 2023 admit card will be released. The download link for the admit card will be made available at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at nic.in.

Click on the “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)” link on the homepage.

Proceed to fill up the registration form.

Upload the required documents

Submit the fee and then the form.

Download and save for further use.

As per the official notification, the exam dates and detailed schedule for UP Polytechnic will be announced soon on the website. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English and the duration will be 150 minutes. Notably, the candidates who qualify the UP Polytechnic entrance exam will be taken forward to the counselling process. Once the process is done, students will be granted admission to the universities. Therefore, it is advised for them to perform to the best of their capabilities if they wish to get admitted to their desired colleges.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.