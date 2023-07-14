Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registrations To End Today, Apply At jeecup.admissions.nic.in
JEECUP 2023: The online application window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened by JEECUP for candidates who did not apply earlier on July 13 for two days. The last date of the application process is July 14.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you