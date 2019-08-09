JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, will on Friday release the JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019 for direct admission on the official website jeeup.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case of an update.

The 1st allotment list 2019 was released on August 5. All those who could not make it in the first list, can expect their names in the 2nd second.

Here is how you can check JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website jeeup.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the allotment list link

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number

Step 4: Now, sign In

Step 5: The JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out if need be.

All those shortlisted must visit the institute allotted for the document verification process.