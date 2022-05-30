JEECUP admit card 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP is likely to release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) today, May 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the JEECUP UPJEE Admit Card from the official website— jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This year, JEECUP 2022 will be held from June 6 to 10, 2022.Also Read - NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Assistant Professor Posts at nitjsr.ac.in

Below are the steps to download the JEECUP Admit Card 2022

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of JEECUP 2022 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, look for JEECUP admit card 2022 link. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password. The JEECUP 2022 admit card will appear on the screen Download the JEECUP 2022 hall ticket, and take a printout of it for future references.

Why is UPJEE(P) Exam Conducted?