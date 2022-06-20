JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh(UPJEE) has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) today, June 20, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam 2022 can download the JEECUP 2022 Admit Card from the official website— jeecup.admissions.nic.in.Also Read - TNEA 2022: Registration Begins For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission; Check Steps to Apply at tneaonline.org

"Online CBT Based Examinations of JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 will be held between 27 June to 30 June 2022. Admit Card for the Same can be downloaded from 20 June Onwards," reads the official website.

JEECUP 2022: Check Examination Date, Direct Link

This year, JEECUP 2022 will be held between June 27, to June 30, 2022.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of JEECUP 2022 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, look for the Download Admit Card of JEECUP 2022 link. You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin. The JEECUP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEECUP 2022 hall ticket Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Why is UPJEE(P) Exam Conducted?