Home

Education

JEECUP Admit Card 2024 Likely Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Polytechnic Exam Date Inside

JEECUP Admit Card 2024 Likely Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Polytechnic Exam Date Inside

JEECUP Admit Card 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) between March 16 to March 22, 2024.

The UPJEE 2023 will be held from July 26 to August 1.

JEECUP Admit Card 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) between March 16 to March 22, 2024. UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP Admit Card 2024 is expected to be released today, March 10. Eligible candidates can download the JEECUP UPJEE Admit Card 2024 from the official website— jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was formed in the year 1986-87 for the admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state by conducting admission test at the state level. Based on the nature of work, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has been assigned the responsibility to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)),” reads the official website.

JEECUP 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download?

Go to the official website of JEECUP 2022 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, look for the JEECUP admit card 2024 link. Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password. The JEECUP 2024 admit card will appear on the screen Download the JEECUP 2024 hall ticket, and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.