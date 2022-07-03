JEECUP 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh(UPJEE) has released the answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) today, July 03, 2022. All those who have registered for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) exam 2022 can download the JEECUP 2022 Answer Key from the official website— jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This year, the Online CBT-Based Examinations of JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 was conducted between 27 June to 30 June 2022.Also Read - DEBEL DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Stipend Here

UPJEE(P) is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the JEECUP 2022 Answer Key.

How to Download JEECUP 2022 Answer Key 2022?

Go to the official website– jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on link that reads, “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022”

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The JEECUP UPJEE 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the JEECUP 2022 Answer Key, and take a printout of it for future references.

Alternatively, candidates can download the answer key from the link given above. For more updates, please go through the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh.