JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration have started today. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register themselves for the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment by visiting the official website–jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates must also note that as per the JEECUP 2022 counseling schedule, the Round 2 registration process begins today and will continue till September 13, 2022.

During round 2 registrations, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee (for unregistered QUALIFIED candidates of UP state), choice filling, and locking. Candidates can fill unlimited choices. Check the steps mentioned below to register for the JEECUP Round 2 counseling.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can register for the examination: