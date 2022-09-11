JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration have started today. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register themselves for the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment by visiting the official website–jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The candidates must also note that as per the JEECUP 2022 counseling schedule, the Round 2 registration process begins today and will continue till September 13, 2022.
During round 2 registrations, candidates will be required to pay the registration fee (for unregistered QUALIFIED candidates of UP state), choice filling, and locking. Candidates can fill unlimited choices. Check the steps mentioned below to register for the JEECUP Round 2 counseling.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can register for the examination:
- Visit official website-jeecup.admissions.nic.in
- Click on the activity board tab on the official website
- A new page would open
- Click on the link that reads: “Fresh Registration and Choice Filling of Round 2 for JEECUP Counselling 2022”
- A new login page would open
- Enter your application number and date of birth
- Upon accessing the JEECUP Counselling portal, register for Round 2 counselling
- Fill in the choices and submit
- Save the page, take a print out if required