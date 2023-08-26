Home

Education

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 can be downloaded from jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check direct link, and other details here.

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Date: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will announce the seat allotment result of the second round of UPJEE (Polytechnic) counselling tomorrow, August 27, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the counselling process can check and download the UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Soon after the declaration of the result, the Council will begin the document verification at the district help centers. The document verification for the UP Polytechnic round 2 will be held from August 28 to 30, 2023. Check important dates, and how to download result here.

Trending Now

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Counselling Activities Check Important Dates Here UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 August 27, 2023 Online Freeze/Float Option selection for all candidates for seat acceptance/seat acceptance cum security fee August 28, 2023 to August 30, 2023 2nd round document verification at the district help centers and balance fee deposit(only for freeze candidates) August 28, 2023 to August 30, 2023 3rd round of choice filling/Updatation (for qualified candidates of UP State)(unlimited choices may be filled) August 28, 2023 to August 30, 2023 3rd Round of seat allotment(All candidates are freeze) August 31, 2023 3rd round Online Freeze selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/seat acceptance cum security fee September 1 to September 3, 2023 3rd round document verification at the district help centers and balance fee deposit(only for freeze candidates) September 1 to September 3, 2023 Classes September 5, 2023

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the seat allotment result. Follow the steps given below.

UPJEE Polytechnic Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check?

Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of JEECUP Counselling 2023.’ The link will be available in the News and Events section. Enter your application number, password and security pin. Your UP Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEECUP result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule PDF – Direct Link

For more details, visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES