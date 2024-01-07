Home

Education

JEECUP Registration 2024 Begins Jan 8; Check Polytechnic Exam Date, Notification, Brochure PDF Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) on January 8, 2024.

JEECUP 2024 Exam Date: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) on January 8, 2024. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 29. UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. This year, the JEECUP examination will be held between March 16 to March 22, 2024. Check important dates, the official website, and other important dates related to JEECUP registration.

JEECUP Registration 2024 – Check Important Dates Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will release the JEECUP Admit card on February 10. Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below:

JEECUP Registration 2024: How to Apply For Polytechnic Exam?

Visit the Official Website: Visit the official JEECUP website designated for registrations.

Create an account by providing basic necessary details like name, contact information, and email address.

Log in with your newly system-generated credentials(ID and password) and fill in the required information accurately.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as specified in the guidelines.

Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options.

Double-check all the information filled in the JEECUP application form. Once done, submit the application form.

After submission, download and print the confirmation page for your records. This page will contain your application details and a unique application number. JEE Information Brochure 2024 PDF – Direct Link JEECUP For more details, candidates are advised to track the official information bulletin shared above.

