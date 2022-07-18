JEECUP 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council(Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination Council(Polytechnic) exam today, July 18, 2022. Registered candidates can download the JEECUP 2022 Result through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This year, the JEECUP- Polytechnic exam was held between June 27 and 30, 2022.Also Read - LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I Cricket Score, Belfast: Daryl Mitchell Departs; Ireland Dominate at Stormont
How to Download JEECUP 2022 Result?

- Visit the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council(Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download RankCard of JEECUP 2022.”
- Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.
- Your JEECUP 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download JEECUP 2022 Rank card and take a printout of it for future reference.