JEECUP 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Council(Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination Council(Polytechnic) exam today, July 18, 2022. Registered candidates can download the JEECUP 2022 Result through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. This year, the JEECUP- Polytechnic exam was held between June 27 and 30, 2022.Also Read - LIVE IRE vs NZ 1st T20I Cricket Score, Belfast: Daryl Mitchell Departs; Ireland Dominate at Stormont

How to Download JEECUP 2022 Result?