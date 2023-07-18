Home

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 Admit Card Release Delayed; Details Here

As the release date for the UPJEE admit card has experienced a delay, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website regularly to stay updated on the matter.

The UPJEE 2023 will be held from July 26 to August 1.

JEECUP UPJEE Admit Card 2023: The release of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card 2023 has encountered a delay. The hall ticket was initially set to release on July 16. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the release of the admit card are advised to remain vigilant and monitor the official website of the JEE Council Uttar Pradesh. The official website can be accessed at jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To download the JEECUP admit card 2023, aspirants will need their application number and password. The JEECUP exam will be held on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and August 1. The UPJEE exam 2023 is held for admission to engineering and pharmacy polytechnic courses in the state.

JEECUP UPJEE: How To Download Admit Card

1. Candidates can start by visiting the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. There they need to look for the direct link that downloads the UPJEE admit card 2023.

3. Upon selecting the designated link, candidates will be redirected to the login page.

4. On the login page, furnish your UPJEE application number and password or your date of birth to initiate the process.

5. Once candidates have successfully logged in, the admit card will be presented on their screen.

6. Thoroughly go through all the particulars mentioned on the admit card, encompassing the applicant’s name, roll number, exam date, exam centre, and more.

7. After carefully verifying the information, candidates can proceed to download the admit card to their device.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023 Admit Card

The JEECUP UPJEE admit card serves as an indispensable document that must be carried to the examination hall. Without a valid admit card, candidates will be prohibited from appearing for the exam. Additionally, applicants should remember to bring a government-issued photo ID card and a clear ballpoint pen alongside the admit card.

As the release date for the UPJEE admit card has experienced a delay, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website or stay updated on the latest news regarding the availability of the hall ticket. Staying informed about any updates will ensure that candidates acquire their admit cards promptly, enabling them to adequately prepare for the JEECUP examination.

