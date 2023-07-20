Home

UPJEE 2023: JEECUP Defers Exam Till First Week Of August

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: JEECUP has postponed the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination exams till the first week of August, an official notification read.

UPJEE 2023 exam was earlier set to be held from July 26 to August 1.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2023). Now, candidates competing for government and private polytechnic college admissions will have to wait for the exam till the first week of August, as per the official notification. It is advised that the aspirants visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in regularly for the latest updates. Earlier, the UPJEE 2023 exam was slated to be held from July 26 to August 1. However, the officials have deferred the papers . Earlier, the registration process for new candidates willing to seek admission for the session 2023-24 was opened for two days from July 13-14.

Informing about the new dates, JEECUP shared the update on Twitter. The message read, “Tentative exam dates for online CBT entrance examination UPJEE(P)-2023 is 1st week of August”.

Tentative exam dates for online CBT entrance examination UPJEE(P)-2023 is 1st week of August. — JEECUP (Diploma Entrance Uttar Pradesh) (@JEEC_UP) July 19, 2023

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: How to Download Polytechnic Admit Card

The JEECUP Polytechnic admit card 2023 was scheduled to be released around July 16, but was also delayed. Here is how you can download the card,

Step 1: Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Another tab will be displayed that will carry the link of the admit card.

Step 4: Login using the personal credentials and click on submit

Step 5: After submitting the login details, the UP JEE admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take out the hard copy of the same for future references.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

Comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks, the UP-Polytechnic examination will be conducted in CBT mode. The UPJEE will be held for a duration of 150 minutes. According to the marking scheme, each accurate response will receive four marks. Each incorrect response will cost one mark. It is to be noted that the question paper will be in both Hindi and English.

For further related information, applicants are advised to visit the official website of JEECUP here.

