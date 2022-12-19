BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam Dates Out; Will It Clash With JEE Main? Read Here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Practical Admit Card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the BSEB Class 12 practical examination today, December 19, 2022. One can download the Class 12 inter-practical exam admit cards by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.com and inter23.biharboardonline.com. To access the BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card, a candidate needs to enter his/her user ID and password by the heads of schools.

Bihar Board Class 12 Practical Exam Dates Vs JEE Main Exam Dates

The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams will be conducted between January 10 and January 20, 2023. What could be a sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants, is that the JEE Main exam dates will not clash with the Bihar Board Class 12 practical examination. However, according to the BSEB Class 12 datesheet 2023, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 annual exams between February 1 and February 11, 2023. The BSEB admit card for theory exams will be released on January 16, 2023.

Aspirants Want January Session Be Deferred, Says It Clashes With Boards Examination

Several students have taken to Twitter to demand that the JEE Main 2023 January exams be postponed because it clashes with the CBSE board exam practical exams. While others claim that the Bihar board Class 12 exams begin on February 1, 2023, and thus want NTA to be considerate of them. Other JEE Aspirants, of various state boards, are demanding that the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main, which is scheduled for January, be postponed because the crucial exam is only a fortnight before board exams and may clash with the board practical exams.

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to 31, 2023 except on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Class 12 CBSE board exams are slated to be held from February 15, 2023, while practical exams will be conducted in the month of January.

The hashtag “postponeJEEMains, #JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers,” are trending on social media with aspirants tagging the education ministry, PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands.

CHECK TWEETS OF WORRIED JEE ASPIRANTS || STUDENTS SPEAK

See The Pain ! Practicals of

Assam Board:from 25 Jan

Bihar Board:10-20 Jan

Telengana Board:from 20 Jan

Jee Mains: 24-31 Jan

Dear @DG_NTA

How is it possible?

Why are you playing with future of #JeeAspirants #JEEMains #jeemains2023 #JEEMain2023inApril #jeemains2023inapril — Anurag Tyagi ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@TheAnuragTyagi) December 18, 2022

How to Download BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of BSEB at inter23.biharboardonline.com Look for the admit card link. Enter the BSEB login credentials as required. Your BSEB Class 12 Practical Exam admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the BSEB Class 12 practical exam 2023 admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per reports, the Bihar board Class 12 board exam result will be declared in March-April 2023. Following the declaration of the results, students who failed the exams will take the compartment exams. The Bihar 12th compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.

Bihar Board Exams 2023: Check BSEB Class 12 Inter Exams Important Dates

BSEB Inter Exams 2023 Event Check Important Dates Admit Card for Practical Exams Released December 19, 2022 Admit Card for Theory Exams January 16, 2023, to January 31, 2023 BSEB Class 12 Practical Exams January 10 to 20, 2023. BSEB Class 12 Theory Exams February 1 to 11, 2023. BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 March-April 2023 BSEB Compartment Exams April-May 2023 BSEB Compartment Exam Result May-June 2023

Note: NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Engineering aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.