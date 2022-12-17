#JEEMain2023 Trends On Twitter: Aspirants Demand Rollback Of Session 1, Says It Clashes With Board Exams

#JEEMain2023 Trends: Students are complaining that the NTA released the entrance exam schedule quite late, because of which they did not get enough time to prepare. JEE Main 2023 will be held twice, January and April. The first session is set to be held between January 24 and January 31.

December 17, 2022

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

JEE Mains 2023: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing that the JEE Main 2023 exams session 1 will be conducted from January 24 to 31, students have expressed their worries as the engineering entrance exam is clashing with their board exams. Students are also perturbed due to the newly introduced eligibility criteria of 75 per cent. Aspirants now are trending #JEEMain2023 on microblogging site Twitter and demanding the January session it be deferred.

Students are sharing their dejection on social media and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 to be held in April 2023. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam date.

As per the NTA exam calendar, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The exam dates have left students and teachers jittery as board practical exams are also due in January and the Theory exams will be conducted in February.

CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for practical exams is already announced and the practicals of Classes 10th and 12th would commence from January 1. Now engineering aspirants are demanding NTA to delay the session 1 exam or push the dates ahead.

JEE Mains 2023: Twitter reactions

JEE Main 2023 75% criteria

As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.

For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination.

NOTE: To raise this issue, the India Wide Parents Association has written to the Prime Minister to reschedule JEE Main and relax the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

