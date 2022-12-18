JEE Main 2023: Know Why Aspirants are Tweeting #JEE2023ForAll2020, #jeemainsinapril

JEE Main 2023:Aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the National Testing Agency, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers.

NTA Exam Calendar 2023: Exam Dates for NEET UG, JEE Mains & CUET Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023: Following the announcement of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 dates by the National Testing Agency (NTA), aspirants are now trending #JEEMain2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that the January session be postponed. As per the NTA academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to January 31, while the Session 2 exam will be held from April 6 to 12.

#JEEMain2023 Trends On Twitter: Here’s What Aspirant Says

Aspirants Want January Session Be Deferred, Says It Clashes With Boards Examination

Several students on Twitter have been demanding the JEE Main 2023 January exams be postponed as it clashes with the CBSE board exam practical exams. While several others are claiming that Bihar board Class 12 exams are starting on February 1, 2023, and therefore want NTA to be considerate towards them.

Kindly take first attempt of #JEEMain2023 in april as we have class 12th board practicals in the month of jan.

Kindly think about the future of students…It's a humble request.#postponejee2023 #jeemainsinapril

What is the 75% Eligibility criteria: Aspirants Trends #75GoBack, #jeemainsinapril, #JusticeForDroppers, #JEE2023ForAll2020 on Twitter

75% Eligibility criteria Explained: Admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12/qualifying examination.

National Student’s Union of India, Uttarakhand on the microblogging site said: “Demands of lacs of #JEEMains Aspirants are simple & genuine- 1. Relaxation criteria in #JEEMain2023 to allow 2020 class 12 passouts 2. POSTPONE JEE Main Jan Attempt to April 2023 3. Remove the 75% eligibility Criteria For #JEEMains2023.”

Demands of lacs of #JEEMains Aspirants are simple & genuine- 1. Relaxation criteria in #JEEMain2023 to allow 2020 class 12 passouts

2. POSTPONE JEE Main Jan Attempt to April 2023

POSTPONE JEE Main Jan Attempt to April 2023
3. Remove the 75% eligibility Criteria For #JEEMains2023

A JEE Main 2023 aspirant on the microblogging site said: “Not allowing us a fair chance in JEE Mains and Advanced, which in our case would be in 2023, will be huge injustice towards us. So please bring about fairness when it comes to exams as important as JEE.🙏 #JEE2023ForAll2020.”

Not allowing us a fair chance in JEE Mains and Advanced, which in our case would be in 2023, will be huge injustice towards us. So please bring about fairness when it comes to exams as important as JEE.🙏 #JEE2023ForAll2020

Engineering aspirants have also urged the NTA to hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in April as they claim, they did not get enough time for preparation. Some aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that Session-1 in January will cause a lot of mental stress for Aspirants.

Conduction of jee mains in such short span of time is an example of unprofessional step by NTA . We demand for jee mains in April as our session had started very late.#JEEMain2023inApril #jeemainsinapril #injusticefordroppers @DG_NTA

@EduMinOfIndia

Pleading to consider requests of students, another said: “Humble Request to @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi 1. POSTPONE JEE Main 2023 Jan Attempt to April 2. Remove the 75 Percent Criteria #JEEMain2023inApril #JusticeForDroppers informing before 30 days of exam is not fair NTA is playing with the career of students. Please help.”

Humble Request to @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi

1. POSTPONE JEE Main 2023 Jan Attempt to April

2. Remove the 75 Percent Criteria #JEEMain2023inApril #JusticeForDroppers informing before 30 days of exam is not fair NTA is playing with the career of students. Please help

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, who is the Lok Sabha MP for Sivaganga, also raised the issue of eligibility criteria in parliament.

Following up on my letter and Zero Hour, I once again urge @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA to immediately relax the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. Our bright students should not be denied the opportunity to study in leading engineering colleges of their dreams.

India.com staff Sumaila took to her Microblogging site Twitter and conducted a poll on whether students are satisfied with the examination schedule. A jee aspirant wrote, “mam i am dropper started prep in late sept my syllabus is incomplete no time for revision they give notice 40 days prior to 1st attempt everything in such a hurry….i want to give my best being dropper its my last chance to get into iit or whatever college i deserve.”

mam i am dropper started prep in late sept my syllabus is incomplete no time for revision they give notice 40 days prior to 1st attempt everything in such a hurry….i want to give my best being dropper its my last chance to get into iit or whatever college i deserve

NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. Engineering aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.