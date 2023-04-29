Home

JEE Main 2023 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Paper 1 Final Answer Key, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: Here comes a big update for the JEE Aspirants! The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 session 2 paper 1 – BE, BTech examination, today, April 29, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The provisional answer key was released on April 19. And the students were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: Here comes a big update for the JEE Aspirants! The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 session 2 paper 1 – BE, BTech examination, today, April 29, 2023. Engineering aspirants can check and download JEE Main 2023 scorecard on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials — application number, and date of birth.

The JEE Main final provisional answer key 2023 was published on April 24. Meanwhile, the testing agency released the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key on April 19. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till April 21. The subject experts reviewed the challenges raised by candidates. Based on the grievances raised by the students, NTA has compiled the final answer key. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

JEE Main Result 2023: How To Download Score Card For Session 2 Examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the designated link that reads,”JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Link-3, JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Link-2, JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Link-1.” Login using JEE Main 2023 application number and date of birth. Your JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download the JEE Main Session 2 result 2023 and take a print of it.

JEE Main Result 2023 Link 1 – Direct Link

JEE Main Result 2023 Link 2 – Direct Link

JEE Main Result 2023 Link 3 – Direct Link

JEE Main Answer Key 2023 – Direct Link

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

