JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to Hear Petition on Postponement of Exam Tomorrow. What it Means For Aspirants

JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponement Plea in Bombay High Court: Will the Bombay High Court postpone the JEE Main 2023 examination? Read here for the latest updates on JEE Main 2023.

Will JEE Main 2023 be rescheduled?

JEE Main 2023 Exam Postponement Plea in Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the petition seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and removal of 75 per cent eligibility criteria tomorrow, January 10, 2023. The matter was first heard on January 4, by the bench comprising the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC SV Gangarpurwala, and Justice Sandeep V Marne.

The petition has been filed by activist Child rights Anubha Srivastava Sahai against the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the first hearing was postponed to January 10 as the petitioner had not submitted the brochure. “You should have filed with the petition. Matter on January 10,” the court told the petitioner. The High Court has given the petitioner more time to file the brochure for the JEE Main 2023 exam on record.

Apart from postponing the exam, the PIL has also urged the NTA to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion.

During the previous hearing, the petitioner informed the court that the JEE Mains 2023 examination dates are clashing with several board exams and that the 75 per cent eligibility criteria reinstated this year will affect thousands of students. According to the petitioner, class 12 students will have their practical exams, vivas, etc in January, which will coincide with the JEE Main 2023 January session. Even the HSC, CBSE, and ICSE (class 12) exams are scheduled to begin in February, making the exam calendar for class 12 students chaotic.

The PIL urged the authorities to remove the 75 per cent eligibility criterion as “the marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” the PIL stated, reported IndianExpress.

NTA’s Response

In response, Advocate Rui Rodriguez, who is representing the National Testing Agency (NTA), stated that the criteria is for Class 12 marks. Rodriguez further added that the Class 12 score is considered for the admission in engineering programme and not as eligibility for appearing in the entrance exam. The petitioner’s counsel argued that, in that case, there is no point in appearing in JEE Main 2023 if the candidate does not have the score.

#JEEMain2023inApril, #JEEMains2023Trends

Lakhs of students have been protesting on Twitter to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #JEEMains2023 #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Last Date

The JEE Main 2023 Registration process is underway. Engineering aspirants are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline ends. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January. Tomorrow will be the big day for JEE Aspirants.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Response on JEE Main 2023 Eligibility

In response to the Member of Parliament (MP) Karti P Chidambaram’s letter requesting a one-time exemption for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main candidates affected by technical glitches in the 2022 exam and ineligible to appear in JEE Main 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the matter has been forwarded to the concerned department. For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.