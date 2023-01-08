#JEEMains2023 Trends As Students Demand Postponement of Exam, Removal of 75 Per Cent Criterion

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main examination in two sessions starting from January 24 to 31 and April 6 to 12, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Main examination in two sessions starting from January 24 to 31 and April 6 to 12, 2023. The agency has also restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for Engineering admission after qualifying in the JEE Mains entrance test.

The agency has also released the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria for appearing in the JEE Main exam will be the same as last year but there is a condition for those candidates, who want to take admission in IITs, NITs, GFTIs.

With NTA making all the arrangements to conduct the examination, the aspirants are demanding the removal of 75% criterion for droppers and postponement of the exam.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination are worried about the complication of the JEE Main 2023 syllabus.

The students have been trending #JEEMain and #JEEMains2023 and tagging concerned authorities to listen to their pleas. In this regard, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement and challenging the 75% criterion of JEE Main 2023.

Dear @DG_NTA Put Yourself in the place of JEE Students. And you will get the answer, whether to postpone JEE Mains 2023 or not.. Go through the emotional side of students and then take action..@PMOIndia @NVSirOfficial @DG_NTA

#JEEAfterBoads #PostponeJEE2023

#JEEMains2023 pic.twitter.com/l1p6U2tsBP — Sameer Sharma (@SameerS78884409) January 8, 2023

#JEEMains2023

Postpone jee session 1 to april

Please help students @PMOIndia @narendramodi Why are you refusing to help?? pic.twitter.com/W4Y0NYp2TQ — CosmoV (@ShaeshSh5) January 8, 2023

Karti Chidambaram Writes To HRD Minister

Congress MP had written to the Education Minister to relax eligibility criteria of JEE Main & Advanced as an one time measure as candidates faced several issues during last year’s JEE Mains and Advanced exams.

“Both the sessions of the JEE Main exam 2022 held in June-July, and the JEE Advanced exam 2022 held in August were marred with a multitude of technical glitches. Several students were unable to sit for the exam as their examination centre got changed at the last moment, without prior intimation via SMS or email. Several candidates also experienced discrepancies in their response sheet, as well as errors in their result,” Chidambaram had said in his December 15 letter to Pradhan.

Pradhan Responds To Chidambaram

Union Education Minister Dhramendra Pradhan said the request for one-time relaxation of eligibility criteria of JEE Main and Advanced exams “has been sent to the concern department for necessary action”.

He was responding to letters sent by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram.

“Thank you for your letter dated 2nd December, 2022 and 15th December 2022, regarding one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for the JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. The matter has been sent to the concern department for necessary action,” Pradhan said in his reply to Chidambaram.