JENPAS UG 2022 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board(WBJEEB) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses today, July 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the JENPAS UG 2022 Rank card through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

To access the JENPAS UG 2022 Result, a candidate needs to enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin. This year, the Board conducted the JENPAS 2022 examination on May 15, 2022. Below are the steps and direct link to download the JENPAS UG 2022 Scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download JENPAS UG 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “JENPAS-UG” section.

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Now click on the link that reads, “View/Download RankCard For JENPAS(UG) 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your JENPAS UG 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download JENPAS UG 2022 Rank card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2022 Conducted?

The Board will conduct OMR based Common Entrance Examination JENPAS(UG)-2022 and counselling for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into the 09 following Undergraduate Courses.