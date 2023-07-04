Home

JAC Compartment Exam 2023: Registrations to conclude on July 5; apply at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The results of the JAC board exams for classes 10 and 12 were announced on May 23 and May 30. A total of 4,07,559 students cleared the Class 10 exam.

Candidates can register for compartment exams at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The registration for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) compartment exam 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students is underway. The intermediate and secondary Compartment Exam 2023 registration process will conclude on July 5. The application fee submission can be done by July 7. Students can register for compartment exams by going to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Additionally, class 10 students can register for exams from July 6 through July 8 with a late fee. They will be required to deposit the required funds by July 10 using a bank challan.

Similarly, class 12 students who are seeking to appear in the JAC compartment exam are advised to fill out the application form by July 5 and submit the fee by July 7. In case of late applications, forms can be filled out by July 8. The fee for application submission will have to be paid through a bank challan by July 10.

Students who have failed in the Jharkhand board exams 2023 because they couldn’t get the minimum marks in one or two subjects can appear for the compartment exams. The compartment form can be filled out using the previous user ID and password. Students are advised to complete the application form before the due date as the deadline for registration and fee deposition will not be extended further.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2023: Steps To Register

First of all, visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link under the secondary/ intermediate compartment exam form. Using your credentials, log in. Fill out the form and then submit it.

JAC Board Exams 2023

It is pertinent to note that the JAC board exam results for classes 10 and 12 were announced on May 23 and May 30 this year. A total of 4,07,559 students cleared the Class 10 exam. The overall pass percentage turned out to be 95.38 per cent. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 Science stream this year was 81.44 per cent. For the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 88.6 per cent. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage was 95.9 per cent.

