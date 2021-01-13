The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is all set to release the JCECEB BEd Provisional Merit List 2020 for the recently concluded examination. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the merit list, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. jcebed.formflix.com. Also Read - 'People Become Doctors to Get Good Dowry': Jharkhand Official Makes Derogatory Remark, IMA Miffed

The candidates can also get access to the merit through the direct link provided below.

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official exam website i.e. jcebed.formflix.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Jharkhand BEd Provisional Merit List 2020

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login inputs

Step 4: Log onto the website using the registered credentials

Step 5: Your JCECEB BEd Merit List 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the document and save it safely on your device for future reference

Download Jharkhand BEd Merit List 2020 – Direct Link (Available Soon)

The Jharkhand BEd Merit List 2020 being published today is provisional in nature and is being released so that candidates are able to check and verify all the details, as per the latest updates. From tomorrow i.e. 14th January, the JCECEB will open online application correction window and candidates who find any errors or discrepancies in the provisional merit list can correct the same before the final list is announced.