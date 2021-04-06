Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is holding the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 today. As per updates, the Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 will be held in two shifts so that the students can maintain social distancing inside the laboratories. Moreover, these Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 will be held over a period of 21 days till April 27. Class 12 practical exams will be held separately for Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects. Also Read - Woman Marries Her Cousin, Family Punishes Her By Cremating Her Effigy in Jharkhand's Chatra

Keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind, the schools across Jharkhand have been asked to ensure thermal scanning at the entrance of laboratories and provide sanitisers inside the building. The Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC has already released admit cards for the practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 at the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Those who have not yet got their admit card, will have to login to the JAC exam portal using their username and password and access the Jharkhand admit card. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam centres.

Candidates also must note that the JAC will conduct the secondary (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) theory exams from May 4 to 21. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 AM till 1 PM, and Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 PM till 5:15 PM.

In the meantime, the Jharkhand Academic Council has issued COVID guidelines for smooth conduct of the exams.

1) The duration of examination has been increased to 21 days instead of 7 days. This the first time ever that JAC Class 10, Class 12 practicals are conducted in a time span of 21 days.

2) The JAC will hold the Class 10, 12 practical exams in two shifts so that the students can maintain social distancing.

3) As per updates, only 15 students will be allowed on school premises one day.

4) Thermal screening and sanitization have been made mandatory for all.

According to updates, a total number of 7.63 students in which 4.4 lakh students will be appearing for class 10th examination and 3.53 lakh for class 12th examination of Jharkhand Board.