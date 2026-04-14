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JAC Class 11th Result 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download link, how to check scores
JAC Class 11th Result 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download link, how to check scores
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 11 results 2026, today April 14, 2026. Students can download the JAC Class 11th result at jacresults.com. Nearly four lakh students have appeared for the examinations. This year, the Jharkhand Class 11th examination was held in February.
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