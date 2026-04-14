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JAC Class 11th Result 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download link, how to check scores

JAC Class 11th Result 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download link, how to check scores

Published date india.com Published: April 14, 2026 5:12 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
JAC Class 11th Result 2026 declared at jacresults.com; download link, how to check scores
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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 11 results 2026, today April 14, 2026. Students can download the JAC Class 11th result at jacresults.com. Nearly four lakh students have appeared for the examinations. This year, the Jharkhand Class 11th examination was held in February.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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