Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: JAC to release Class 10, 12 soon; Here’s how to check results, download scorecards

The JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment results 2026 are likely to be announced soon. Check the steps to access your Jharkhand Board supplementary scorecard online.

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To access their results, students will need their roll number and roll code. Representational Image

Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the 2026 Class 10 and 12 compartment or supplementary examination results soon. Students can check their scores and download their marksheets online once the results are released on the JAC result portal, jacresults.com. The board had announced the Class 10 results on April 23, followed by the Class 12 results on May 6.

To access their results, students will need their roll number and roll code. The Class 10 supplementary exams took place between August 7 and 12, while the Class 12 re-examinations were held from August 7 to 14. Students should regularly check the result portal and have their examination details ready once the results are announced.

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How to check JAC 10th, 12th supplementary result 2026?

After the result link is activated, students can access their scorecards by following the steps below:

Go to the JAC result portal at jacresults.com.

Find and select the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary examination result 2026.

Enter the student’s roll number and roll code in the designated fields.

Click on the submit option.

The JAC supplementary result will appear on the screen.

Review the marks and qualifying status carefully.

Save the result and download a copy for future use.

Students may also take a printout of the scorecard for future academic use.

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JAC 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: What details will you get?

The JAC supplementary result will provide students with information related to their examination performance. The scorecard is expected to mention:

Student’s name

Roll number

Name of the school

Marks obtained in individual subjects

Overall marks

Grade

Qualifying status

Students taking the JAC Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to be declared qualified.