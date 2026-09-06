Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: JAC to release Class 10, 12 soon; Here’s how to check results, download scorecards

Jharkhand Board Compartment Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the 2026 Class 10 and 12 compartment or supplementary examination results soon. Students can check their scores and download their marksheets online once the results are released on the JAC result portal, jacresults.com. The board had announced the Class 10 results on April 23, followed by the Class 12 results on May 6.
To access their results, students will need their roll number and roll code. The Class 10 supplementary exams took place between August 7 and 12, while the Class 12 re-examinations were held from August 7 to 14. Students should regularly check the result portal and have their examination details ready once the results are announced.
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After the result link is activated, students can access their scorecards by following the steps below:
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The JAC supplementary result will provide students with information related to their examination performance. The scorecard is expected to mention:
Students taking the JAC Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to be declared qualified.
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