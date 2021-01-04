The Jharkhand Board candidates who are preparing for JAC Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. The Jharkhand government has decided to conduct Jharkhand Board Exam 2021 from March 9 onwards. While talking to Hindustan Times, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said that the decision to conduct Board exams in March was taken on Monday by JAC in a high-level meeting. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 POSTPONED, to be Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com at 5 PM Now | Know Here How to Check Scores Online And Via SMS

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will conduct Class 10, 12 examinations from March 9 to March 26, 2021, in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols. The date sheet of the examination would be released by the Board later. Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2020 For Science, Arts And Commerce to be Out Today at 1 PM | All You Need to Know

“The board examinations will be held in two shifts. The examination of matriculation will be taken in the first shift, while the intermediate examination in the second shift,” Arvind Prasad Singh said to HT said, Also Read - JAC 8th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board to Announce Class 8 Board Exam Result Today; Check at jac.nic.in

Around 7 lakh students will appear for matriculation and intermediate examination every year. Last year around 3.87 lakh students wrote the Class 10 examination and over 2.34 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination from the science, commerce, and arts stream.

Till last year the board examination was conducted in 1400 exam center, however, the examination centers are expected to increase this year by following all the SOPs and guidelines issued by the center and state government.

The Board has also revised the question pattern for the upcoming board exams this year. The number of objective-type questions would be higher this year than the previous years.