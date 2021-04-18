Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday decided to postpone the class 10 and 12 examinations in view of a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the state. The government will hold a meeting on June 1 to review the COVID situation and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the council said in a statement. Also Read - Jharkhand Announces Lockdown Measures: Schools Closed, Markets and Shopping Malls To Remain Shut Post 8 PM. Details Here

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) postpones examinations of Class 10th and 12th. A meeting will be held on June 1 to review the situation, & further decisions will be taken according to the situation: JAC,” reports ANI. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 Begins From Today: Check COVID Guidelines For Students, Teachers

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed Class 12 board exams and cancelled Class 10 board exams in view of the surge in COVID cases across the country. Following suit, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC board examination scheduled to be held from May 4. Besides, many other state boards have also cancelled or postponed board exams this year due to the COVID-19 surge. Also Read - JAC Board Exam 2021: Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Exams Likely to Start in May, Check Details Here

(With inputs from ANI)