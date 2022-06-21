JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science exams today, June 21. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. The Jharkhand board result link will get active just after the announcement of JAC Board class 10, 12 results. JAC board result 2022 official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.Also Read - JAC Result 2022 For 10th (Matric) And 12th (Intermediate) Tomorrow at jacresults.com

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates 

Live Updates

  • 10:20 AM IST

    JAC Result 2022 Class 10, 12 science results: Date and time

    The Jharkhand board result 2022 Class 10 will be declared today, June 21 at 2:30 PM.

  • 10:16 AM IST

    JAC Result 2022 Class 10, 12 science results: How To Check

    Step 1: Visit the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link

    Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

    Step 4: JAC Class 10th secondary, 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.