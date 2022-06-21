JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 10th result 2022 and JAC 12th result 2022 Science exams today, June 21. The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the Jharkhand 10th result 2022 and Science stream Jharkhand 12th result 2022 today at 2:30 pm. The Jharkhand board result link will get active just after the announcement of JAC Board class 10, 12 results. JAC board result 2022 official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.Also Read - JAC Result 2022 For 10th (Matric) And 12th (Intermediate) Tomorrow at jacresults.com

