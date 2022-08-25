Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on Thursday clarified that the results for class 8 will not be declared today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in.Also Read - JAC 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check Jharkhand Class 12 Results For Arts, Commerce At jacresults.com

JAC Ranchi secretary Mahip Kumar Singh confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result for class 8 will not be declared today "as there are several other result notifications going on these days," he said.

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Steps to Check Scores

Visit the official website of the board i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the exam result link

Enter the credentials

Result will appear on the screen

However, it is important to note that the local media reports suggest that Jharkhand Board JAC 8th result 2022 will also be made available to schools. Hence, in case the official websites go down or students are not able to check their results online due to any reasons, they can also get in touch with their schools for results.

The Ranchi Board had earlier announced results for class 10 on June 30.

