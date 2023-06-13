Home

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Expected at 2 PM on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Score Card, Toppers List

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Board conducted the Class 11 examinations between April 17 and April 19. Students need to keep their roll numbers and other details ready to check their score on the official website.

Students have to use their board exam roll code and roll numbers as login credentials to check JAC 11th results 2023.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2023 at around 2 PM on Tuesday. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check their result on official website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board conducted the Class 11 examinations between April 17 and April 19. Students need to keep their roll numbers and other details ready to check their score on the official website.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Board had declared the Class 8 and 9 final exam results, and Class 10, 12 board exam results on jacresults.com. The Jharkhand board will announce Class 11 results for all streams together.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here

