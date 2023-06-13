ZEE Sites

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: Results Expected at 2 PM on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Score Card, Toppers List

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Board conducted the Class 11 examinations between April 17 and April 19. Students need to keep their roll numbers and other details ready to check their score on the official website.

Updated: June 13, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Students have to use their board exam roll code and roll numbers as login credentials to check JAC 11th results 2023.
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2023 at around 2 PM on Tuesday. After the results are declared, the students will be able to check their result on official website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Board conducted the Class 11 examinations between April 17 and April 19. Students need to keep their roll numbers and other details ready to check their score on the official website.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Board had declared the Class 8 and 9 final exam results, and Class 10, 12 board exam results on jacresults.com. The Jharkhand board will announce Class 11 results for all streams together.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023: Check Live Updates Here 

Live Updates

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Jharkhand Board 11th Result 2023: Steps to Check Score

    First log in to jacresults.com.

    Then go to the result page of Class 11.

    Here, enter your final exam roll code and roll number.

    Check your result here.

    Download the result page and take print out for future uses.

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

    jacresults.com
    jac.jharkhand.gov.in

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2023 Live Updates

    JAC Board Class 11 Result 2023 will have details link the students’ marks, corresponding grades, percentages, and their qualification status.

