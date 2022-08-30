Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will soon declare the result for the Class 11th examination. As per several news reports, the JAC Class 11th result 2022 is expected to be declared this week. However, the Council has not released any specific date or time for the declaration of the result. Once released, candidates can download the JAC Class 11 Scorecard by visiting the official website jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Begins at gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Schedule, Fee, Other Details Here

This year, the Jharkhand Academic Council has conducted the Jharkhand 11th Term 2 between June 16 to July 11, 2022. Candidates can check the list of websites, tentative dates and other details here.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022 Tentative Date

JAC Class 11th result 2022: Expected to be declared this week.

Official Website to Check Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022

Here is a list of websites for you to check your scorecard.

Step by Step guide to Check Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11 Result 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the result. Follow the steps as given below.

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JAC Class 11th Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number.

Your JAC Class 11 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi.