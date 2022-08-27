JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Latest Update: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for the Class 8 examination, today, August 27, 2022. As per NDTV report, a total of 4.54 lakh (4,54,146) students have cleared the Class 8 exam. The pass percentage recorded is 90.33 per cent. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the JAC Class 8 result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Official Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com