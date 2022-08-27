JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Latest Update: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for the Class 8 examination, today, August 27, 2022. As per NDTV report, a total of 4.54 lakh (4,54,146) students have cleared the Class 8 exam. The pass percentage recorded is 90.33 per cent. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the JAC Class 8 result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat
Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Official Websites to Check
- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- jacresults.com
How to Download Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
- On the homepage, Click on the exam result link
- Enter the login credentials such as your JAC roll number.
- The JAC Class 8 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.
JAC Class 8th Result 2022 can be checked by students using their login credentials or JAC admit cards. For more details, check the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.