New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for JAC Class 10 examination, we have some important news for you. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has decided to conduct the Jharkhand Board matric exams in two terms. This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the examination pattern. The JAC matric term-1 exam will be held in the month of December. The Jharkhand Board class 10th term-2 exam will be held in the month of March-April 2022.Also Read - JAC Board Exams 2021: Jharkhand Board Likely To Announce Class 10, 12 Result By This Date | Details Here

Here are some of the important details: Also Read - JAC Board Exam 2021: Jharkhand Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams Due To Covid Situation

The JAC first term exam will consist of multiple-choice questions.

Candidates will have to attempt the MCQs in OMR sheets.

The second term exams will consist of very short, short and long answer type questions.

JCERT has released the detailed syllabus for both terms.

The JAC matric results 2022 will be prepared on the basis of students’ performance in both terms of the exam.

The JAC has also opened the registration window for Jharkhand Board class 10th exams 2022. The candidates must note that they can register for the Jharkhand Board matric exams between October 27 and November 13, 2021. Also Read - Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: JAC Postpones Class 10th, 12th Exams Due to COVID-19 Surge

The last date to pay the registration fee through a bank challan is November 17. The candidates can register for the examination on the official website of the boardjac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Registration forms will be accepted with a late fine between November 14 and 18, 2021. The last date to pay the registration fee with a late fine is November 20.