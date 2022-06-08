JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: The Jharkhand Academic Council(JAC) will soon release the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results. Once the results are out, candidates can download their JAC Class 10th and 12th scorecards and mark sheet from the official website of the Board— jacresults.com. According to several media reports, the Jharkhand Board Class 12th result is likely to be declared on June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, the Board will release the JAC Class 10th result after June 15, 2022. It is to be noted that the Board has not released any official statement on these results, reports suggest that the evaluation work is near completion.Also Read - RBI Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For Curator, Other Posts Before June 13| Check Selection Process Here

JAC 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Expected Date

JAC 10th Result 2022: After June 15, 2022.

JAC 12th Result 2022: Likely to be declared on June 15, 2022.

JAC 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Official Website to Download Scorecard

JAC 10th 12th Result 2022: When Were Exams Held?

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. Meanwhile, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.