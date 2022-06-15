Jharkhand Board Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the the Jharkhand Council Class 10th and 12th results today (June 15). The board is yet to make an official announcement on JAC 10th, 12th Result date. However, speculations have been rife that the board will declare JAC Class 10th and JAC Class 12th result on Wednesday. Earlier, it was speculated that JAC Class 12th Result may be declared after June 15. Once the results are out, candidates can download their JAC Class 10th and 12th scorecards and mark sheet from the official website of the Board — jacresults.com. Shortly after the JAC 10th and 12th Result is declared, the board will announce the toppers list, pass percentage and other details.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: SSC Results Likely Tomorrow | Check Latest Update

Jharkhand Board Result 2022: How to check result

Visit to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Click on the link and fill in the required details including roll number

Select Submit and your JAC 10th/ JAC 12th result will be declared on screen

Take a printout of your marksheet for future reference

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the class 10 exams from March 24 to April 20, 2022. Meanwhile, JAC Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.