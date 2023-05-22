Home

Education

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Likely Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Likely Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score

JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023: Students can check their score through SMS or DigiLocker along with the board's official website.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter 1st Year Results To Be Released Shortly At examresults.ap.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will on Tuesday declare the results for Class 10 and 12 at 2:30 PM, reports suggest. Once results are declared, the students can check the score on the official website jacresults.com. Results will be declared via press conference, or the board will release the link on the website. However, official confirmation about the date and time of the release of the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 is still awaited.

The Jharkhand Board JAC Results 2023 for classes 10th, 12th were expected to be released on Monday. The students must note that the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the Class 10th examinations from March 14 to April 3 and Class 12th board exams were held from March 14 to April 5.

You may like to read

Along with the board’s official website, students can check their score through SMS or DigiLocker.

Trending Now

To check their scorecards, the students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card.

A total of 66 centres were set up in 19 districts across the state Jharkhand for the evaluation purpose. In total, 35 centres had been assigned to assess the matriculation copies, while 31 centres were designated for the evaluation of intermediate copies.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state government would provide the JAC 2023 top performers with laptops, cell phones, and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.

Jharkhand Board Results 2023: List Of Websites To Check Score

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board Results 2023: Here’s How To Check Score

First, you need to visit the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Look for link of JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023.

Give all your login details, including your roll number and date of birth, as requested.

After giving all required information, click on the “Submit” button to proceed.

After this, the JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take print out for reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES