Jharkhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th Board Result 2023 is likely to be declared soon on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: May 23, 2023 8:47 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Jharkhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may declare the JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th Board Result 2023 today. After the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 or JAC 10th Result 2023 And JAC 12th Result 2023 are declared, students can download marksheet from the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Board Result 2023 date and time have not been officially announced but it is expected that the JAC Class 10 Result 2023 and JAC Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared today. Stay tuned to India.com for all details related to Jharkhand Board Result 2023 (JAC 12th Result 2023 and JAC 10th  Result 2023), toppers list, pass percentage and other details.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Jharkhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates:
    JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 date and time | Although speculations have been rife that JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be declared today, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce official date and time.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Jharkhand Board Result 2023: How to download JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023?

    • Step 1: Log onto the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.com
    • Step 2: Click on the link available for Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023.
    • Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number and date of birth.
    • Step 4: Your JAC Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
    • Step 5: Take a printout of your mark sheet for future reference.
  • 7:55 AM IST

    Jharkhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: JAC Class 10th, Class 12th Result Expected Today | There have been speculations that the the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th board result 2023 today on the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

