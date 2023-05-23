Home

live

Jharkhand Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may declare the JAC Board 10th result 2023 and JAC 12th Board Result 2023 today. After the Jharkhand Board Result 2023 or JAC 10th Result 2023 And JAC 12th Result 2023 are declared, students can download marksheet from the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The Jharkhand Board Result 2023 date and time have not been officially announced but it is expected that the JAC Class 10 Result 2023 and JAC Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared today. Stay tuned to India.com for all details related to Jharkhand Board Result 2023 (JAC 12th Result 2023 and JAC 10th Result 2023), toppers list, pass percentage and other details.

