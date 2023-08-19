Home

Education

Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Residential Coaching For PVTG Students

Jharkhand Government To Provide Free Residential Coaching For PVTG Students

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a scheme called ‘Free Residential Coaching for Competitive Exams’. Students will be given comprehensive coaching and guidance for competitive exams, including the ones conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced free residential coaching for PVTG students.

Free residential coaching For PVTG students in Jharkhand: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recently said that the benefits provided by the government for the tribal groups to live a comfortable existence are not sufficient as the existing welfare schemes help the beneficiaries just enough to live and eat. The statement was made by the CM while inaugurating a free-coaching scheme for the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) in Jharkhand. Under the scheme called ‘Free Residential Coaching for Competitive Exams’ the students will be given comprehensive coaching and guidance for competitive exams, including the ones conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Trending Now

What Is The Scheme About?

The scheme will benefit PVTG students from eight groups, including Mal Paharia, Surariya Paharia, Asur, and Birhor tribes, among others. The classes will take place at the Dr. Ramdayal Munda Tribal Welfare Institute in Morabadi.

This will help improve employment opportunities in the state. Over 500 candidates from particularly vulnerable tribal groups registered for the coaching program, out of which a little more than 150 were selected. Among the selected applicants 63 are girls and 93 are boys. Thirty-three students belong to the Asur community, 3 to the Birhor group, 27 to the Birjia community and 22 to the Korva group. Of the remaining, nine are from the Parahaiya community, and one from the Sabar community, while 38 belong to the Mal Paharia community, and 23 to the Sauria Paharia.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was quoted saying, “The programme is an effort by the Jharkhand government to provide equal educational opportunities to the underprivileged tribal youth. It aims to bridge the gap in access to quality coaching facilities, which often poses a significant obstacle for students from the economically-disadvantaged background.”

The Chief Minister also revealed during the inaugural ceremony that the children of tribal, Dalit, and minority communities are being sent abroad for higher education by the government. He added that the schools of excellence have also been opened to improve the quality of education among the children from these communities. Meanwhile, girls are also being motivated to pursue education through the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana.

Over and above this, women selling bone-daru are also being linked to a respectable livelihood under the Phulo-Jhano Ashirwad Yojana. Hemant Soren said that his government has started several such schemes focused on changing the condition and direction of the state. He added that this cycle will go on till the time Jharkhand and its people become prosperous and happy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES