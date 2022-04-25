Ranchi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department on Monday issued fresh guidelines for schools and educational institutions. The department has asked schools to suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities, said officials. The School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma in a letter to all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district superintendents of education, has asked them to follow COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease.Also Read - Lucknow's La Martiniere School Campus Shut Down After 2 Students Test Covid Positive

Expressing concern, the secretary said, An increase in the infection rate of Covid-19 is being seen in many states of the country for the past 15 days, which is worrying. At such a time, it is imperative to ensure all necessary initiatives at the priority level to prevent the infection of COVID-19 in the state-run schools. Also Read - Is Vaccination Mandatory For Appearing In Board Exam? CISCE Clears Stand on Jab Status

What do the new guidelines say?