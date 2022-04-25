Ranchi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department on Monday issued fresh guidelines for schools and educational institutions. The department has asked schools to suspend morning assembly, cultural programmes and sports activities, said officials. The School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma in a letter to all deputy commissioners, district education officers and district superintendents of education, has asked them to follow COVID-19 guidelines in a bid to restrict the spread of the disease.Also Read - Lucknow's La Martiniere School Campus Shut Down After 2 Students Test Covid Positive
Expressing concern, the secretary said, An increase in the infection rate of Covid-19 is being seen in many states of the country for the past 15 days, which is worrying. At such a time, it is imperative to ensure all necessary initiatives at the priority level to prevent the infection of COVID-19 in the state-run schools.
What do the new guidelines say?
- Schools have been asked to conduct health checkups on a regular basis in coordination with the nearest health centers.
- District administrations have been directed to ensure random COVID-19 tests for students and teachers.
- Morning assembly, cultural programmes, and sports activity will remain suspended in schools, an official release said.
- The schools have been asked to sanitise school premises, classrooms, laboratories, library and others with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution before beginning of educational activities and complete sanitization of the institution every 15 days.
- The protocol of mask and social distancing must be followed.
- Double doses of the Covid vaccine must be ensured for all teaching and non-teaching staff.
- Arrangements for vaccination of students in the age group of 12 and 18 years should be ensured in coordination with the health department.